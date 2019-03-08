Search

Teen jailed over knife attack had been involved in Norwich ear slashing

PUBLISHED: 10:34 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 08 October 2019

Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A teenager who has been jailed after man was repeatedly stabbed in a Norwich flat was one of a gang of youths involved in a brutal mob attack where a boy nearly had his ear "severed in two".

Mo Vadillo's ear needs plastic surgery ten months after a brutal knife attack in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: ArchantMo Vadillo's ear needs plastic surgery ten months after a brutal knife attack in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Leon Jones, now 18, was given an extended sentence of nine-and-a-half years' custody with three years on licence after he admitted wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It followed a "shocking incident of violence" on a man who needed a blood transfusion after being stabbed in the leg when he was attacked by three youths at a flat in Jewson Road, Norwich, last September.

It only stopped when the victim's sister screamed at her brother's attackers that they were "going to kill him".

Sentencing Jones Judge Alice Robinson said he had a "history of violence" and that he was "driven by gang violence".

People chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPeople chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The case on Monday follows another shocking incident in November 2016 when the victim, Mo Vadillo, was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal mob attack in Chapelfield Gardens and effectively had his ear "severed in two" with the skin behind his ear being so lacerated as to leave a gaping wound.

In September 2017 Jones, who we were prohibited from naming at the time for legal reasons, was sentenced for his part in the attack after being convicted of wounding with intent and having a bladed article following a trial.

Jones, who was just 14 at the time, also admitted robbery and possession of a pole, in relation to a robbery at Eagle Park in 2015 when he was just 12.

Mo's mum Layla Evans has today branded it as "shocking" that Jones has been involved in another violent incident just a few years after her son was attacked.

She said: "I don't know what to say. It's just shocking, really shocking. I remember being in court at the sentencing, he didn't care about it at all. All I can say is I'm really shocked."

In 2015 Jones, formerly of Wingfield Road, Norwich, received a three year youth rehabilitation order, with Judge Katharine Moore stating the public could be "better protected" by the youth being rehabilitated rather than being sent straight into custody.

He was also given a three year supervision requirement, an electronically monitored curfew for four months and a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

