A woman on trial after the death of her baby daughter has told jurors she no longer believes her former husband's explanations about the infant's injuries.

Carly Easey, 36, has been charged with allowing the death of a child, her daughter Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty.

She is appearing at Norwich Crown Court, along with her former husband, Christopher Easey, 31, who is on trial accused of Eleanor's murder as well as a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" when called to the then couple’s home at Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke's where she died two days later from a catastrophic brain injury consistent with being hit to the side of the head as well as being shaken.

Giving evidence on Friday (February 25), Carly Easey told her defence barrister, Elizabeth Marsh QC, that she was not responsible for any of the injuries sustained by Eleanor.

Miss Marsh said: "Did you know that your husband was abusing Eleanor?"

The defendant replied: "No, I did not."

Miss Marsh asked if she ever suspected Christopher might have been abusing Eleanor or if she had ever doubted any explanations given about marks on Eleanor, but she said she did not.

Miss Marsh said: "Do you now doubt your husband's explanation?"

Carly replied: "Yes, I do."

The defendant, who has since divorced her husband, described how she was left "upset" by Eleanor's death.

Miss Marsh asked the defendant if she felt a "proud mum".

Carly replied: "I did. I just wanted everyone to understand what I had been through and I just wanted to be a mum".

After Eleanor was taken to hospital Carly said Christopher had called to say he had "braked too quickly" in the car after another vehicle had pulled out.

She said he also mentioned something about Eleanor banging her head in the cot and him pulling her out of her bouncy chair when he had "tried to get her to breathe".

Miss Marsh asked whether she "challenged that" as being a cause of her poor health.

She said she had thought it was a plausible explanation.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, and Carly Easey, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, both deny all charges.

The trial continues.