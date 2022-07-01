Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of murdering his daughter Lauren Malt (pictured) in Leete Way, West Winch - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

A father accused of murdering his daughter phoned his estranged wife to tell her that he had run over the 19-year-old and that she was dead, a court has heard.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of his daughter, Lauren Malt.

Nigel Malt has gone on trial accused of the murder of his daughter Lauren Malt in Leete Way, West Winch

She was pronounced dead on January 23 this year, after being run over by Malt's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch, shortly before 7.30pm.

The court has heard Lauren had gone behind the car to try and stop her father from attacking her boyfriend with a crowbar.

She was then reversed into and run over by her father, who was estranged from his wife Karen and his family.

Giving evidence on Friday (July 1), Karen Malt said she received a phone call from Malt just before 7.30pm, while she was at work in the West Winch village store.

Leete Way in West Winch where Lauren Malt was struck with a car being driven by her father Nigel Malt

She said it was a panicked call in which Malt said: "I've run her over, I've run her over. Your daughter's dead."

She said: "What?"

Mrs Malt said her husband replied: "I've run her over, I've run her over."

She told the court: "He kept saying I've run her over'."

He told his estranged wife he would bring Lauren to her and she ran out of the shop to see Malt, who had pulled up outside.

Mrs Malt said: "I couldn't see her in the car. I opened the front door and she was screwed up in the footwell."

She said: "I couldn't believe it."

She added she had tried to pick her daughter up but was unable too.

She said she kept telling Malt "help me, help me get her up" but by then Malt was saying to her that she would be all right.

Mrs Malt had 999 put into her phone and was going to call an ambulance but could "see the blood coming out" of Lauren's nose and just told Malt to get her to hospital.

The mother, who gave her evidence via a video interview with police following the incident in January, broke down while giving her evidence.

The trial continues.