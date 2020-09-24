Mother and son to stand trial charged with drugs supply offences
PUBLISHED: 05:57 25 September 2020
Supplied
A mother and son are set to go on trial accused of being concerned in supplying class A drugs.
Susan Cross, 66, of Guanock Place in King’s Lynn has been charged with being concerned in supplying class A drugs on or before September 7 2019 as well as possessing with intent class B drugs on September 7 last year.
Her son, Dean Taylor-Cross, 32, has also been charged with the same two offences.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 24) when both defendants entered not guilty pleas.
A trial will take place after March 1 next year.
The case has been listed for a further mention on October 16.
The defendants were both granted unconditional bail.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.