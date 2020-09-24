Search

Advanced search

Mother and son to stand trial charged with drugs supply offences

PUBLISHED: 05:57 25 September 2020

Class A drugs. Picture: Supplied

Class A drugs. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A mother and son are set to go on trial accused of being concerned in supplying class A drugs.

Susan Cross, 66, of Guanock Place in King’s Lynn has been charged with being concerned in supplying class A drugs on or before September 7 2019 as well as possessing with intent class B drugs on September 7 last year.

Her son, Dean Taylor-Cross, 32, has also been charged with the same two offences.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 24) when both defendants entered not guilty pleas.

A trial will take place after March 1 next year.

The case has been listed for a further mention on October 16.

The defendants were both granted unconditional bail.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daniel Farke maps out why Emi Buendia is key to City’s Championship assault

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia missed out against Preston with a shin knock Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Armstrong: Run with your mates - don’t let the bad wolf win

Mark Armstrong with wife, Alison, on their own 'cake run'. Picture: Alison Armstrong

City had to cast their transfer net far and wide due to uncertain top-flight status

Jordan Hugill is believed to be City's most expensive signing so far this year, joining from West Ham for an initial £2.6m Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

High school sends home 65 students after coronavirus case

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Pictured in 2013. Picture: Ian Burt

Need a live football fix? Your guide to the best local football sides in our area

Jake Reed is Lowestoft Town's star man up front. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow