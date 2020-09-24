Mother and son to stand trial charged with drugs supply offences

A mother and son are set to go on trial accused of being concerned in supplying class A drugs.

Susan Cross, 66, of Guanock Place in King’s Lynn has been charged with being concerned in supplying class A drugs on or before September 7 2019 as well as possessing with intent class B drugs on September 7 last year.

Her son, Dean Taylor-Cross, 32, has also been charged with the same two offences.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (September 24) when both defendants entered not guilty pleas.

A trial will take place after March 1 next year.

The case has been listed for a further mention on October 16.

The defendants were both granted unconditional bail.