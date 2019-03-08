Search

‘Multiple games consoles and games’ stolen in house burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:50 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 10 April 2019

Entry was gained to a home on North Parade in Lowestoft and the items stolen. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Games consoles and games were stolen as a house was burgled.

Witnesses are being sought as police appeal for information following the burglary of a home in Lowestoft.

Entry was gained to the home on North Parade, Lowestoft at some time between 11.30am and 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 9.

A police spokesman said: “Access may have been gained via an insecure window.

“Multiple games consoles and games were stolen from within.”

If you were in the area during these times or you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously, then please contact contact.

Likewise, if you have been offered any retro games and/or consoles, contact Suffolk Police by providing an online update via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

quoting crime reference 37-20073-19

Alternatively contact police on 101.

