Designer Mulberry bag stolen from car in Norwich

A designer handbag was stolen from a parked car in Norwich. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

An expensive designer handbag was stolen from a parked car in Norwich.

The passenger window of a grey Nissan Micra Convertible was smashed between 5.30 and 5.45pm on October 6 in Coburg Street, just outside the front of the Chapelfield flats.

A Mulberry handbag was taken.

Anyone with information should contact PC Phillipa Fisher on 101 quoting crime reference 36/70501/20 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.