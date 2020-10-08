Search

Designer Mulberry bag stolen from car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:50 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 08 October 2020

A designer handbag was stolen from a parked car in Norwich. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

An expensive designer handbag was stolen from a parked car in Norwich.

The passenger window of a grey Nissan Micra Convertible was smashed between 5.30 and 5.45pm on October 6 in Coburg Street, just outside the front of the Chapelfield flats.

A Mulberry handbag was taken.

Anyone with information should contact PC Phillipa Fisher on 101 quoting crime reference 36/70501/20 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

