Designer Mulberry bag stolen from car in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:50 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 08 October 2020
Archant
An expensive designer handbag was stolen from a parked car in Norwich.
The passenger window of a grey Nissan Micra Convertible was smashed between 5.30 and 5.45pm on October 6 in Coburg Street, just outside the front of the Chapelfield flats.
A Mulberry handbag was taken.
Anyone with information should contact PC Phillipa Fisher on 101 quoting crime reference 36/70501/20 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
