Man attacked seven police and two nurses in one day, court hears

Published: 1:18 PM January 12, 2021

A man from Mulbarton is accused of assaulting police officers and nurses at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting emergency workers including police officers and nurses.

Martynas Dagilis, of Norwich Road, Mulbarton is accused of committing 14 offences on November 28 last year at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Norwich Crown Court heard on January 4 that Dagilis physically attacked police seven times, including a pair of officers on two separate occasions.

He is also accused of assault by beating in relation to two hospital site nurses.

In addition, Dagilis is said to have attempted assaults on police officers on two occasions.

Finally, the 23-year-old is charged with two counts of the public order offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards two emergency service workers.

Dagilis, who denies the charges, has been bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court for trial on February 1, on the condition he does not enter or "go within the location" of NNUH for any reason other than an emergency or pre-arranged appointment.