Carrera mountain bike stolen from outside salon
PUBLISHED: 08:42 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:42 13 February 2020
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after a mountain bike was stolen from outside a salon.
Police are appealing for information after the bike was stolen about 6.50pm on Friday, January 31 from outside USA Nails in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: "A green Carrera mountain bike was stolen, which is described as having white writing on the frame, a black seat with a grey back and 'Voodoo' in grey writing."
Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen a bike matching this description, should contact the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference 6518/20 on 101 or email jenna.brown@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.
