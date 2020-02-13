Carrera mountain bike stolen from outside salon

A green Carrera mountain bike was stolen from Bevan Street East in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a mountain bike was stolen from outside a salon.

Police are appealing for information after the bike was stolen about 6.50pm on Friday, January 31 from outside USA Nails in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A green Carrera mountain bike was stolen, which is described as having white writing on the frame, a black seat with a grey back and 'Voodoo' in grey writing."

Anyone with information about this theft, or who believes they have seen a bike matching this description, should contact the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting reference 6518/20 on 101 or email jenna.brown@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.