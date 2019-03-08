Motorists injured following collision in town

Police were called to the A145 at 2.20pm in Brampton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Traffic is slow through a Suffolk town, following a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car.

Police were called to the A145 at 2.20pm today (May 29) following reports of a serious collision in Brampton.

A spokesperson from police confirmed the motorists were injured in the collision.

Both the car and motorcycle had to be recovered.

More to come.