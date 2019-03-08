Motorists injured following collision in town
PUBLISHED: 16:52 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 29 May 2019
Traffic is slow through a Suffolk town, following a road traffic collision between a motorcycle and a car.
Police were called to the A145 at 2.20pm today (May 29) following reports of a serious collision in Brampton.
A spokesperson from police confirmed the motorists were injured in the collision.
Both the car and motorcycle had to be recovered.
More to come.
