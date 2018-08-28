Motorists caught for string of offences at roadside checks

Police and HM customs carried out vehicle checks in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A range of motoring offences was uncovered when police and customs agencies stopped drivers as part of a roadside check operation in South Norfolk.

The multi-agency traffic operation that took place in Diss on November 16 saw motorists reported for offences including using mobile phones, no insurance, vehicles in dangerous condition, poor lighting, trailer and load offences and dangerous modifications to vehicles that had not been declared to insurance companies.

The vehicle checks involved Norfolk & Suffolk’s Road Policing Team and the HM Customs Road Fuel Testing Unit. One incident of red diesel was detected and is still under investigation.

Sergeant Andrew Waupotitsch, who organised the operation, said: “There were a number of offences that were detected around vehicle defects what was concerning was that we prosecuted a number of drivers for using there mobiles phones whilst driving or for not wearing their seatbelt.”

PC Jim Squires, community engagement officer, added: “The day was not all about enforcement. With the winter months approaching it also gave officers a chance to offer advice about driving in poor conditions and the importance of checking your lights, tyres and screen wash.”