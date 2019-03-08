Search

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

PUBLISHED: 23:57 05 July 2019

Archant

A motorist has been stopped by police in Norfolk for watching YouTube videos while they were driving.

Breckland Police made the stop on Friday evening (July 5) and were to discover the motorist also had tread under 1.6mm across the front two tyres.

Officers took to social media to publicise the stop, tweeting: "Watching YouTube videos whilst driving is simply dangerous ‍♂️ Tyre tread under 1.6mm all the way across the front two tyres is also dangerous. Driver issued with a TOR for the offences. #Think #Fatal4 #PC1132".

The motorist was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) which will be submitted to the Central Ticket Office (CTO) who will make a decision as to whether the motorist will face driver education courses, fixed penalties or court summons.

Earlier in the evening a motorist in Thetford was stopped for failing to wear a seatbelt. They were also issued for a TOR.

