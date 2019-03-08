Search

Motorist trapped and road closed after 'serious collision'

PUBLISHED: 16:05 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 25 September 2019

The A12 near Kessingland. PHOTO: Google Maps

The A12 near Kessingland. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A serious crash left a driver trapped inside a vehicle on the A12 this afternoon.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Service, as well as four fire crews have been called to the A12 in Kessingland near Lowestoft after a serious collision.

Two vehicles collided on the main carriageway. One person was stuck in their vehicle, but has been flown to hospital.

Suffolk Police are also on scene, and have closed the road in both directions.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.21pm, shortly after the collision.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two vehicles have been involved in a collision on the main carriageway of the A12. One person is trapped in their vehicle and we are looking to remove them. Hydraulic equipment is in use."

The East Ambulance Service said: "Following a call shortly after 3.00pm today EEAST despatched two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle to an incident on the A12 at Kessingland. An air ambulance also attended. One patient was conveyed to James Paget Hospital by ambulance."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson confirmed officers were at the scene of the collision, and that it involved a car and a van.

More follows.

