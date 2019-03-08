Video

WATCH: Silver hatchback uses car park as 'race track'

The mobile phone footage which was shot on Monday, October 21, shows the motorist performing donuts. Picture: Contributed Archant

The startling moment a driver performs donuts in a supermarket car park has been caught on camera.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the footage, which was captured by Alan Beaven, a silver hatchback is seen driving around the ASDA carpark, on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft.

The mobile phone footage, which was shot on Monday, October 21, shows the motorist performing donuts in the car park at 6.30pm.

At one point, the driver attempts to do what appears to be a handbrake turn, before the car abruptly stops and someone gets into the vehicle. The car then drives away.

Taking to social media, Mr Beaven said: "Was in ASDA and caught these donuts trying to do donuts, and using the whole car park as a race track."