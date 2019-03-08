Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Silver hatchback uses car park as 'race track'

PUBLISHED: 10:47 22 October 2019

The mobile phone footage which was shot on Monday, October 21, shows the motorist performing donuts. Picture: Contributed

The mobile phone footage which was shot on Monday, October 21, shows the motorist performing donuts. Picture: Contributed

Archant

The startling moment a driver performs donuts in a supermarket car park has been caught on camera.

In the footage, which was captured by Alan Beaven, a silver hatchback is seen driving around the ASDA carpark, on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft.

The mobile phone footage, which was shot on Monday, October 21, shows the motorist performing donuts in the car park at 6.30pm.

At one point, the driver attempts to do what appears to be a handbrake turn, before the car abruptly stops and someone gets into the vehicle. The car then drives away.

Taking to social media, Mr Beaven said: "Was in ASDA and caught these donuts trying to do donuts, and using the whole car park as a race track."

Most Read

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

Woman dead and several injured in two crashes in 24 hours

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Man caught with 11,000 indecent images spared jail

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

Farmer leaves £1m to hospital in will

Norfolk farmer Douglas de Bootman left £1m to Cromer Hospital in his will. Picture: NNUH Trust

New McDonald’s to open on A11

The new Snetterton McDonalds will reportedly be of the same design as this northern restaurant. Picture: McDonald's

Woman dead and several injured in two crashes in 24 hours

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists