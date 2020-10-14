Motorist gave first aid to elderly pedestrian he reversed into at shops

Christopher Leveridge gave first aid to a pedestrian he reversed into after leaving Tesco Express in Sprowston. Picture: Google GoogleMaps

A motorist who struck a pedestrian as he reversed out of a car parking space administered first aid until paramedics arrived, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher Leveridge, 35, was exiting a space at the Tesco Express store on Wroxham Road in Sprowston when he struck an elderly pedestrian.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said the pedestrian had “failed to see him and collided with him”.

The court heard the pedestrian suffered a fracture to his left shoulder, broken wrist and cut to his head as a result of the crash.

Leveridge, of Chamberlin Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 14, when he admitted driving without due care and attention on March 7 this year.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said the defendant, who should be given full credit for his plea, was of impeccable character and had no previous convictions.

He said there was a Tesco HGV vehicle parked up at the time Leveridge had been reversing “slowly and responsibly” out of his parking bay.

He said the pedestrian “came from behind him” and was struck.

Mr Moore said as soon as Leveridge, who is a qualified first aider, was aware of what happened he “got out of the car and provided first aid at the scene”.

After having administered first aid Leveridge also provided a full hand over to paramedics who attended the scene and left all his details with shop workers.

Leveridge was contacted by police and made full admissions to officers.

The court was read a reference by the managing director of the company that Leveridge works for describing him as a professional and responsible colleague and as someone who was a role model, particularly to younger employees.

Mr Moore said Leveridge, who has four children, works “very, very hard to provide for his family” and described the offence as “very much a one off”.

Leveridge was given four penalty points by magistrates who also fined him £615, ordered him to pay £105 costs and a £61 victim surcharge.

Nicholas Clarke, chair of the bench of magistrates, said any road traffic collision was serious “whether at low speed or at high speed”.

However he said he had taken into account his plea and the help he had given to the pedestrian at the scene.