Motorist facing ban after being caught speeding at nearly 130mph on A47

File picture of police carrying out speed checks in Norfolk. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

A motorist could be set to lose her license after she was caught speeding at almost 130mph on the A47.

Stacey Godbold, 38, was driving a Ford Focus ST on the A47 at Terrington in west Norfolk when police caught her driving at 127mph - almost 60mph faster than the 70mph speed limit.

The motorist, from Windsor Drive, Wisbech, was detected breaking the speed limit on a speed detection device at 4.20pm on May 11 this year.

The matter was proved in her absence at a special single justice court, used to deal with speeding matters, held at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on Wednsday (August 7).

The case was adjourned until August 20 so Godbold can attend a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court in order to consider a disqualification from driving.

It was one of a number of high-speed cases dealt with on Wednesday (August 7).

Others included:

- Tarira Rukara, 46, who was caught by police driving his Mercedes car at between 105mph and 110mph for two miles on the A11 at Thetford.

Rukara, of Mousehold Lane, Norwich, was caught driving at up to 40mph over the 70mph limit at just before 11.20pm on May 9 this year.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty to the offence, was fined £500, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £50 victim surcharge.

His licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.

- Aidas Liutkevicius, 32, from Northampton, was caught driving a BMW 330D M Sport car on the A47 at Terrington at 114mph.

The motorist was caught travelling at more than 40mph over the 70mph speed limit at just before 6.30pm on May 11 this year.

He had pleaded guilty to the offence was fined £288, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and had the licence endorsed with six penalty points.

- Thomas Hitchings-Hagstrom, 22, of Rightup Lane, Wymondham, was caught driving a Mercedes E220 car on the A47 at Brundall at 110mph on May 13 shortly before 8.50pm.

The matter was proved in his absence and he was fined £660, ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.