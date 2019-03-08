Search

'A sickly type of thud' - driver's shock after hitting teenager on bike

PUBLISHED: 14:18 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 08 October 2019

The motorist was travelling back from Corton Lane. Picture: Contributed by Dave Freeman

The motorist was travelling back from Corton Lane. Picture: Contributed by Dave Freeman

Archant

A driver has described the "frightening" moment he hit a teenage cyclist with such force his windscreen smashed.

The cyclist and the car collided on September 28. Picture: Contributed by Dave Freeman

Dave Freeman was driving back from Tesco in Lowestoft on September 28, when he noticed two teenagers cycling on the road.

The 74-year-old who lives in Corton, near Lowestoft, said he was travelling at around 30mph when the teenage boy allegedly did a wheelie on a push bike in front of his car.

Mr Freeman said: "I was travelling back on Corton Lane and they were about 30 or 40 yards and one went in front of the car doing wheelies in the centre of the road. He turned around and looked at me and then he did a wheelie,"

As the motorist couldn't stop in time, the pair collided and the teenager flipped up onto the bonnet of the car and his head collided with his windscreen, leaving a large dent.

Police said enquiries are ongoing. Picture: Contributed by Dave Freeman

He said the collision caused "a sickly type of thud."

"It was a bit frightening - of course I was shocked, I thought he must have been injured."

Concerned for the teenager's welfare, Mr Freeman called the emergency services but he claims the teenager had already cleaned himself off and left, his bike still under Mr Freeman's car.

Following the crash, Mr Freeman posted to social media to find the teenager.

An excerpt of the Facebook post read: "Can anyone help identify the owner of this bike, he might need hospital treatment? Any parent whose son can't explain where his bike has gone, it is here under my car."

Mr Freeman said the teenager has been found and a police investigation is underway.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson, said: "We were called at 11.55am on 28/9 following reports of a collision in Corton Long Lane, Corton, involving a cyclist and car. Described as being between Corton Long Lane and Station Road Junction near a bridge.

"The car windscreen was smashed during the incident. The cyclist left the scene.

"The car was a Land Rover Freelander and the bike, which was left at the scene, was a Carrera. Enquiries are ongoing."

