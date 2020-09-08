Search

Motorist caught by police speeding at 115mph on A47

PUBLISHED: 21:25 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:25 08 September 2020

Car stopped by police on A47 after having been caught speeding at 115mph. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

A motorist has been stopped by police after being caught travelling at more than 100mph on the A47.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the driver of a red Honda Civic car over after it was reported to have been speeding at 115mph on the A47 southern bypass - more than 40mph above the 70mph speed limit on the road.

Following the stop, which happened on Tuesday evening (September 8), the team tweeted: “Vehicle stopped and driver reported travelling at 115mph on #A47 Southern bypass #SlowDown #RoadSafety #TheRoadIsNotARaceTrack #fatal4 190/7007”.

The incident comes just days after officers from NSRAPT caught two drivers both travelling at 113mph “just a few feet apart” on the A14 at Newmarket.

The team tweeted that both drivers were reported and would be “off to court” following the stop at the end of last month.

