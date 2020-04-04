Video

Warning after motorist ‘caught doing 110mph’ on A12

A motorist was caught doing 110mph on the A12 at Kessingland. Picture: Google Images Archant

A motorist caught speeding at 110mph on the A12 will be summonsed to court.

Motorist caught doing 110mph today on the A12 Kessingland. No fixed penalty here, straight to court. ‍⚖️ — NS Speed Cameras (@NSSpeedCameras) April 3, 2020

A speed enforcement camera captured the motorist on the A12 at Kessingland “doing 110mph” on Friday, April 3.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Safety Camera and Central Ticket Office Tweeted that with traffic flow being less during the continuing coronavirus crisis, it was “opening up the roads for some to abuse the speed limits.”

They Tweeted: “The speed limits still apply. We are still enforcing.

“Speeding is on the increase so we are continuing speed enforcement keeping our roads safe and helping protect our NHS.”

Of the latest incident in the Lowestoft area, they Tweeted: “Motorist caught doing 110mph on the A12 Kessingland. No fixed penalty here, straight to court.”

A police spokesman said that a form will be submitted to the Central Ticket Office, who in turn “will raise a summons for court.”