Crime

Motorist caught speeding at 105mph on A47 Southern bypass

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:36 AM January 7, 2021   
Police caught a motorist speeding on the A47 Southern bypass at 105mph. 

Police caught a motorist speeding on the A47 Southern bypass at 105mph. - Credit: NSRAPT Twitter

A speeding motorist has been caught driving at more than 100mph on the A47.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the driver travelling at 105mph on the A47 Southern bypass - more than 30mph above the 70mph speed limit.

The driver, who had been travelling towards Norwich having left off work was stopped after speeding past an unmarked police vehicle.

He was reported following the stop which happened on Wednesday (January 6) evening.

The stop was publicised by NSRAPT who tweeted: "#A47 Southern Bypass - The East team have just stopped and reported a driver for travelling at 105 mph (70 limit) #SlowDown #TheRoadIsNotARaceTrack #fatal4. 190/7007".

Figures released by Norfolk Police last year revealed the county's top 10 speeders all topped 120mph between August 2018 and August last year, with 146mph the highest recorded speed.

