Driver banned from road after caught speeding at 112mph on A47

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man was caught driving at more than 100mph on the A47 just five days after being previously caught for speeding, a court has heard.

Micael Santos, 32, had been driving an Audi A3 in the A47 at Tilney All Saints when he was caught driving at 112mph - more than 40mph over the 70mph limit.

Santos, of North Brink, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty by post to the offence which happened on September 27 2017.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard that Santos had three points on his licence for a speeding matter which happened just five days before this offence.

Santos, who had received letters to state that disqualification was being considered, had not attended on previous occasions and was not present on Monday (March 4) when magistrates dealt with the matter in his absence.

Santos was disqualified from driving for six months.

He was also fined £660, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £66 victim surcharge.