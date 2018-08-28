Motorist arrested on suspicion of driving on A11 under influence of drugs

A man was arrested after police stopped a car on the A11 near Thetford. Pic: Norfolk police. Norfolk police

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving on the A11 while under the influence of drugs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police followed the vehicle along the A11 from Thetford in the early evening of Sunday (December 16) because of concerns over the way it was being driven.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team helped to stop the car.

The driver then tested positive for drugs, was arrested and was taken into custody.

The arrest comes in the midst of Norfolk police’s winter drink and drug driving campaign.

The force began its campaign, which is being run alongside Suffolk police at the start of December.

Officers in both counties have been carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks and will be doing so until January.

As part of the police campaign in Norfolk and Suffolk over the festive period, drivers will be breathalysed if they are stopped due to a vehicle defect, if there are concerns over their driving or if they have been involved in a crash.

Drug wipes are also being used.

Specific time slots have been reserved at Norwich and Ipswich Magistrates’ Courts to deal with those caught drink or drug driving this year.

This means offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed – and face additional fines.

The message behind this year’s campaign is “not all drink-drivers will be young men”.

In last year’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign more than 3,000 drivers were tested in Norfolk and Suffolk. In total 152 people were found to be over the drink-drive limit while 78 people failed drug driving tests.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns relating drink or drug driving anonymously using Crimestoppers on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.