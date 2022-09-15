Malcolm Waite has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A149 near Stalham - Credit: Simon Parkin

A motorist has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after a Norfolk crash that killed a 20-year-old woman.

Malcolm Waite, 68, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and another offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

It was after Fenella Hawes, died after being hit alongside the A149 near Stalham shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday, July 31.



A silver Lexus SUV failed to stop at the scene of the first collision and continued along the A149 until it collided with a street light and road sign near Tesco.

Another 16-year-old pedestrian suffered arm injuries in the incident, but has since been discharged from hospital.

Waite, of Meadow Drive, Hoveton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from Norwich Prison on Thursday (September 15) when he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant will enter pleas to the offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a later date.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said there appeared to be a "background of serious alcohol dependency" as far as Waite was concerned.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said asked for a pre-sentence report for Waite who had psychiatric problems and "problems for many years suffering from depression".

He said the defendant had recently moved to Norfolk and at the time of the incident was "living in a vehicle" after having problems with his family.

Judge Alice Robinson adjourned the matter for sentence on November 18 and told the defendant "a lengthy period of custody is inevitable in this case".

The family of Fenella Hawes, from Stalham, have paid tribute to her stating she had “made our world a better place with her vivacious spirit and lit up our lives with her laughter and quirky sense of humour”.

They said: “Fenella will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

“Her love of the environment and nature was shown in her enjoyment of local walks in woods, the beach and lately in The Lakes.

“She was a successful student and had completed two years studying Natural Sciences at university and had a trip to Honduras, funded through a bursary that she had been awarded, planned for the future.

“No words can express how her family and friends feel and we are touched by the messages we have received.”