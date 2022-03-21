News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two motorcyclists caught doing more than 130mph on A11

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:42 AM March 21, 2022
A pair of motorcyclists were stopped by police on the A11 after doing over 130mph.

Two motorcyclists have been caught doing more than 130mph on the A11 at Thetford. - Credit: Norfolk Police/Google Maps

Two motorcyclists have been caught doing more than 130mph on the A11. 

The pair were caught near Thetford at 12pm on Sunday, March 20.

Police said one of the motorcyclists stopped but the other kept going despite being signalled by officers.

The Ducati motorcycle which was stopped by police on the A11 yesterday.

The Ducati motorcycle which was stopped by police on the A11. - Credit: Norfolk Police

In a tweet Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Thanks to the rider who stopped.

"The one who didn’t you will be hearing from us in the next few days."

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

