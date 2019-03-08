Motorcyclist is still in hospital a month after serious crash in Norwich

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm on Friday, April 5 to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts. Archant

A motorcyclist is still in hospital more than a month after a crash in Norwich which left him with serious injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Wroxham Road, near the junction with Merlin Road, at about 3.45pm on Friday (April 5).

The motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha which was involved in a crash with an MG3.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said the motorcycle rider remains in hospital at Addenbrooke's.

The spokesman said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Part of the road was closed following the crash. It reopened a little after 7.30pm.

- Anyone with information about the incident should call PC Josef Konieczny at Acle roads policing on 101.