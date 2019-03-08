Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Motorcyclist is still in hospital a month after serious crash in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:50 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 10 May 2019

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm on Friday, April 5 to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts.

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm on Friday, April 5 to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts.

Archant

A motorcyclist is still in hospital more than a month after a crash in Norwich which left him with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened on Wroxham Road, near the junction with Merlin Road, at about 3.45pm on Friday (April 5).

The motorcyclist was riding a Yamaha which was involved in a crash with an MG3.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said the motorcycle rider remains in hospital at Addenbrooke's.

The spokesman said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Part of the road was closed following the crash. It reopened a little after 7.30pm.

- Anyone with information about the incident should call PC Josef Konieczny at Acle roads policing on 101.

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

‘A moment of balance’ as death-defying tightrope walk over Norwich market opens festival

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Paedophile hunters are destroying families ‘in the name of Facebook likes’ says Norfolk chief constable

Chief Constable Simon Bailey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Men appear in court over rape and sexual assault charges

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s not all about you’ – New boys must buy into City’s team spirit, warns Godfrey

Ben Godfrey, second left, has spoken about the importance of team spirit in the Norwich City dressing room Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teenager knocked off his bike and assaulted during attempted robbery

A teenage boy was cycling with a friend along Millennium Way in Lowestoft when he was approached by a man who knocked him off his bike and assaulted him. Picture: Google Images

Litter lout driver pulled over and ‘given walk of shame’ by police

Police say they spotted the motorist littering in Mildenhall. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists