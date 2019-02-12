Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delivery rider caught using mobile phone while riding

PUBLISHED: 10:04 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 February 2019

A motorcyclist has been caught using his mobile phone. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A motorcyclist has been caught using his mobile phone. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Archant

A motorcyclist has been caught riding his bike whilst using his phone.

Officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team spotted delivery biker on Barrack Street, Norwich, at about 2pm on Monday, February 25.

The device had been mounted to the left side of the handlebar of the bike being used to update delivery information in the role as a courier.

A police spokesman said: “On stopping the rider the device was obscuring the handlebar controls.

“Checking the rider it transpired they only had a provisional licence but were not displaying any L plates.

“The rider was issued a Traffic Offence report and a prosecution decision will be made by the traffic justice unit.”

The spokesman issued a warning to people on motorbikes. They added: “Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users, but this sort of behaviour puts even more risk into the mix.

“With the nice weather hopefully here now, we are expecting more motorcyclists to be out and about on the roads, and would ask all road users to try to ride, and drive, safely and responsibly.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Ben Marshall reveals why he bailed out of City’s promotion push

Ben Marshall left Norwich City in January for a loan stint at Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Road reopens following serious collision

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Four admit involvement in “ugly incident” near John Lewis in Norwich

Police on All Saints Street, outside John Lewis, in Norwich in September last year. Pic: David Hannant.

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists