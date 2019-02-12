Delivery rider caught using mobile phone while riding

A motorcyclist has been caught riding his bike whilst using his phone.

Officers from the Road Casualty Reduction Team spotted delivery biker on Barrack Street, Norwich, at about 2pm on Monday, February 25.

The device had been mounted to the left side of the handlebar of the bike being used to update delivery information in the role as a courier.

A police spokesman said: “On stopping the rider the device was obscuring the handlebar controls.

“Checking the rider it transpired they only had a provisional licence but were not displaying any L plates.

“The rider was issued a Traffic Offence report and a prosecution decision will be made by the traffic justice unit.”

The spokesman issued a warning to people on motorbikes. They added: “Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users, but this sort of behaviour puts even more risk into the mix.

“With the nice weather hopefully here now, we are expecting more motorcyclists to be out and about on the roads, and would ask all road users to try to ride, and drive, safely and responsibly.”