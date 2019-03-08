Search

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

PUBLISHED: 09:42 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 26 August 2019

The air ambulance was called to Victoria Road, Diss. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van.

An ambulance was called to Victoria Road, A1066, in Diss, at about 8am on Monday, August 26.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called and landed in the train station car park.

The motorcyclist has been airlift to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.30am to a collision between a motorcycle and a van.

"The motorcyclist has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries by the air ambulance."

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area due to delays caused by the crash.

