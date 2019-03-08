Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Motorbike with 'no insurance' is seized by police

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 27 June 2019

This motorbike was stopped on Pier Terrace in Lowestoft and subsequently seized for having no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police

This motorbike was stopped on Pier Terrace in Lowestoft and subsequently seized for having no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police

Archant

A motorbike has been seized after police stopped the vehicle in Lowestoft.

The motorbike was stopped by officers on Pier Terrace, Lowestoft earlier this week, and it was subsequently seized after being found to have no insurance.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized - Lowestoft this week.

"Stopped on Pier Terrace for No Insurance."

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Second Norfolk firm files for administration, with 80 jobs on the line

Mussett Engineering has filed for administration. Photo: Nick Butcher; Archant Â© 2011; (01603) 772434

Norwich murderer has suspended sentence breach case withdrawn

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Family moved out of one rat-infested home and into another with vermin

The house near Brandon where a family of eight have been placed by Freebridge Housing Association. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists