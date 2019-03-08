Motorbike with 'no insurance' is seized by police
PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 27 June 2019
A motorbike has been seized after police stopped the vehicle in Lowestoft.
The motorbike was stopped by officers on Pier Terrace, Lowestoft earlier this week, and it was subsequently seized after being found to have no insurance.
A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized - Lowestoft this week.
"Stopped on Pier Terrace for No Insurance."
