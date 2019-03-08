Motorbike with 'no insurance' is seized by police

This motorbike was stopped on Pier Terrace in Lowestoft and subsequently seized for having no insurance. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

A motorbike has been seized after police stopped the vehicle in Lowestoft.

The motorbike was stopped by officers on Pier Terrace, Lowestoft earlier this week, and it was subsequently seized after being found to have no insurance.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized - Lowestoft this week.

"Stopped on Pier Terrace for No Insurance."