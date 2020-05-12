Homemade wine and motorbike among items stolen in garage burglary

An Aprilia motorbike, homemade wine and archery equipment were all stolen during an early morning burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a garage at a home in Lowestoft was burgled in the early hours of Sunday, May 10.

A police spokesman said: “Sometime between 12am and 3am the garage at a home in Raglan Street was forced open and archery equipment was stolen together with a quantity of homemade wine and a green Aprilia motorbike, registration DK56 EVH.

“Some of the archery equipment was located nearby.

If you have any information about this burglary or you know where the stolen motorbike is now, contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/25699/20.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

