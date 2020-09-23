Search

Motorbike stolen from outside home

PUBLISHED: 14:26 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 23 September 2020

A black Kawasaki ER650 ECF motorcycle was stolen from Allen Road, Oulton Broad. Picture: Suffolk Police

A Kawasaki motorbike, cover and lock were stolen from outside a home in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses following the theft of the motorcycle from Allen Road, Oulton Broad.

It happened between 10am on Tuesday, September 15 and 2pm on Wednesday, September 16 as the bike and items were stolen from outside the home.

A police spokesman said: “A black Kawasaki ER650 ECF motorcycle, registration number EJ12 DKN, a motorcycle cover and a lock were all stolen from the front garden of the property.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen the motorbike since it was stolen or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the theft.

Information to Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/54263/20 via 101 or email Christian.MEEN@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

