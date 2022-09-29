Motorbike stolen overnight from garage in Beccles

The motorbike was stolen from Marsh View in Beccles - Credit: Google

A motorbike has been stolen from a garage in Beccles, Suffolk.

The theft took place between 10pm yesterday, September 28, and 7am this morning, September 29.

A Kawasaki KW250F motocross bike in blue and purple was taken from the garage in Marsh View.

Officers are asking for witnesses or anyone with information, images or footage to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62410/22.

You can get in contact via the Suffolk Police website, by emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.