Thieves steal motorbike from outside home
PUBLISHED: 12:29 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 18 March 2019
Archant
Witnesses are being sought after a motorbike was stolen from a driveway.
Police are seeking information after a red Piaggio Fly 125cc motorbike was stolen from Corton, near Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: “A red Piaggio Fly 125cc motorcycle, registration AO13UME, was stolen from a driveway in Corton Long Lane, Corton.
“The motorcycle was stolen at an unknown time before Saturday, March 16.”
If you have any information about this incident, or if you know where the motorcycle is now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/15201/19
Alternatively you can use the online crime reporting link via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Comments have been disabled on this article.