Thieves steal motorbike from outside home

The motorbike was stolen from a driveway in Corton Long Lane, Corton. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a motorbike was stolen from a driveway.

Police are seeking information after a red Piaggio Fly 125cc motorbike was stolen from Corton, near Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “A red Piaggio Fly 125cc motorcycle, registration AO13UME, was stolen from a driveway in Corton Long Lane, Corton.

“The motorcycle was stolen at an unknown time before Saturday, March 16.”

If you have any information about this incident, or if you know where the motorcycle is now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/15201/19

Alternatively you can use the online crime reporting link via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something