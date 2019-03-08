Motorbike seized by police as biker had 'no insurance, no tax and no MOT'
PUBLISHED: 14:01 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 04 November 2019
Archant
A motorbike was seized by police and the biker was dealt with for a range of motoring offences.
The motorbike was spotted by police on Commodore Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft on Sunday, November 3.
It was susbsequently seized as the biker had no insurance, no MOT or no tax.
A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized.
"Bike seized last night on Commodore Road, Lowestoft for No Insurance, No MOT, No Tax.
"Rider dealt with for all offences."
For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles
Comments have been disabled on this article.