Motorbike seized by police as biker had 'no insurance, no tax and no MOT'

A motorbike was seized by police and the biker was dealt with for a range of motoring offences.

The motorbike was spotted by police on Commodore Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft on Sunday, November 3.

It was susbsequently seized as the biker had no insurance, no MOT or no tax.

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized.

"Rider dealt with for all offences."

For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles

