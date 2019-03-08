Motocross bike stolen amid theft warnings

Police for appealing for information after the theft of a motorcross bike in Saxlingham Nethergate. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Police are appealing for information after a motocross bike was stolen amid warnings for landowners and rural businesses to be vigilant against thieves.

Stables in the Pitts Hill area at Saxlingham Nethergate, near Newton Flotman, were broken into between 4pm on Tuesday, March 19 and 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 20.

A blue and white Yamaha PW50 motocross bike was stolen along with some horse feed.

The thefts follow police urging people to be vigilant after thieves tried to steal two quad bikes and trailers from a property in Hempnall. Two trailers were also recently stolen in a separate incident in Rushall.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area in the motorbike theft, or anyone with information, should contact PC Stuart Sansbury at Wymondham Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.