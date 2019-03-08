Mother urges police to tackle drugs menace at popular Norwich path

Lakenham Way, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

Calls have been made for police to step up patrols along a Norwich path to stop drug dealers and users making life a misery for others.

Lakenham Way, which runs between Brazen Gate and Sandy Lane, is a peaceful haven for walkers, joggers, animal lovers and those taking a stroll to Sainsbury's supermarket.

But the route has also become a magnet for drug users who pick up deals along the walk or use areas behind the bridges or covered by undergrowth to gather and take drugs or drink.

A 38-year-old mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "There's lots of families going back and forwards down there.

"I've noticed recently drug dealing under the bridges and there are all these people taking drugs.

"They race down there and are hanging around under the bridges having taken whatever.

"Me and my mum were walking down there the other day on the way to school, at about 3pm, and there was a woman who was out of it.

"This lady was off her head, saying someone is going to give me a black eye. A man came down towards her and she got really scared.

"We got out of the way quite quickly - you just don't know what they're going to do."

She said she has tried to alert police and wants them to come and take some action to try and make the area safer, particularly at the start of the school holidays.

She added: "I don't mind going down there on my bike because I can get out of the way quite quickly but I wouldn't want to take my boys there. It's just getting so bad."

Meanwhile, a man who did not want to be named, said he was becoming "increasingly concerned" about the drugs and drink activity in the area.

Norfolk police's Sergeant Shaun Baker said: "Whilst we are not aware of any specific incidents in Lakenham Way we are aware of some concerns from residents and they were discussed at our recent Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting. Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team do patrol Lakenham Way, however, in order for us to respond effectively it is important that the public contact us with specific information about the times and locations of these incidents."

He urged anyone with information to contact police on 101.