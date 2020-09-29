Search

Mother and son sentenced for drug offences

PUBLISHED: 17:43 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 29 September 2020

The charges arose out of two visits by police to premises occupied by Ben Houghton and his mother Teresa Gee in Raglan Street, Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

A mother and son who were involved in drug dealing have both been given suspended sentences.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 29 Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced 19-year-old Ben Houghton, who was found in possession of just under half a kilo of cannabis worth £4,000.

The judge said he had shown he had a bright future ahead of him and it wasn’t in the public interest to pass an immediate custodial sentence.

Judge Overbury said Houghton’s mother Teresa Gee had been involved in drug dealing on a limited basis by acting as a middleman between her son and people who wanted drugs.

Houghton, of Bonsey Gardens, Wrentham, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court at an earlier hearing to possessing cannabis with intent to supply on March 7 last year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between February 5 last year and March 8 last year.

He was sentenced to 12 months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years and ordered to do 60-hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a curfew.

His 39-year-old mother of Minos Road, Lowestoft, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis in March last year and possession of cocaine and cannabis.

She was given a four month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a curfew.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said the charges arose out of two visits by police to premises occupied by Houghton and his mother in Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

During the first visit on March 6 last year Houghton was arrested after police found 481g of cannabis, worth £4,000, in 28 separate bags.

On March 15 police officers visited the premises again and were handed a bag of cannabis weighing 10.15g by Gee.

When her telephone was analysed it was found to contain a limited amount of communication with purchasers of cannabis, said Miss Ascherson.

Steven Dyble, for Gee, said she had a limited involvement in the drug dealing that had taken place.

Jude Durr, for Houghton, said his client was working hard to build a future for himself.

