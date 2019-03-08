'I was scared' - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park.

A mother-of-three has described finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park.

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday following reports a man had suffered knife wounds.

It is believed the assault took place in Pointers Field a short time earlier.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.



A mother of three who has lived in the area for 12 years found the window of her home splattered with blood, along with other parts of her garden.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "There was blood on my door, window, path and wall - the man must have tried to find some place safe.

"I was scared, because I have three children. When they saw the police they cried and got very scared.



"I cleaned all the doors and did the best job possible of cleaning the blood away."

A cordon was put into place by police in Pointers Field and an alleyway leading to field while initial enquiries were carried out. This cordon has since been lifted.

The woman continued: "A few years ago we had a man who wanted to kidnap a girl, people in the park can be quite loud which isn't nice but nothing like this has happened before."

Another resident who lives on Penn Grove said: "There were several police dotted about and at least five police cars and police dogs.

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds.

"There are always groups of people who congregate in the park in the evening, they smoke, drink and leave a lot of litter."

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident in Pointers Field.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting CAD reference 388 of 26 May 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.