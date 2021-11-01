Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted?

Have you seen any of Norfolk police's most wanted criminals? - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are still on the hunt for four men on their most wanted list.

If you encounter any of these people, you are advised not to approach them and to contact police.

Michael Toomey is one of the men wanted by Norfolk Police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Michael Toomey

Michael Toomey is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 50-year-old, who has no fixed address, is described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, and of slim build.

He has dark hair with a receding hairline.

Toomey is known to frequent Norwich city centre, particularly Chapelfield Gardens, the area around the John Lewis car park, and the grounds of the cathedral.

Alan Rowles is one of the men wanted by Norfolk Police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Alan Rowles

Alan Rowles, aged 28 and of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2ins tall, and of average build with brown hair and a beard.

Rowles is known to frequent the Norwich city centre area.

Florenc Xhaferrllari is one of the men wanted by Norfolk Police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Florenc Xhaferrllari, 22, is wanted after failing to answer police bail after being arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

He is believed to be in the Norwich area, but also has links with Brundall.

He has been wanted since September 6, 2016.

Salah Hadi

Salah Hadi, also known as Salam Hadi Adi, is wanted in connection with an incident which happened on April 18 when a man in his early 30s, was attacked on Riverside Road suffering stab wounds to his face and neck.

Salah Hadi has been wanted by police since 2014. - Credit: Norfolk Police

He has been wanted since August 15, 2014.

Hadi is in his mid-30s and has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Anyone who may have seen these men, or who has information on their whereabouts, should contact Norfolk police on 101.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.