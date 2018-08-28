Search

Advanced search

CCTV images released after thief threatens Morrisons security with knife

PUBLISHED: 10:55 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 11 December 2018

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man threatened a supermarket security guard with a knife after stealing a stash of alcohol.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images after a man stole five bottles of whiskey and food from Morrisons in The Paddocks, Old Catton, Norwich, on Saturday, November 24 at around 7.30pm.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “When challenged by store security, the suspect threatened him with what is thought to be a Stanley knife.”

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise him or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Andy Mason from Sprowston Police Station quoting crime reference 36/74027/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Video Driver praised for evacuating passengers from smoke-filled bus

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast