CCTV images released after thief threatens Morrisons security with knife

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man threatened a supermarket security guard with a knife after stealing a stash of alcohol.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak in connection with a theft in Morrisons in Old Catton, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images after a man stole five bottles of whiskey and food from Morrisons in The Paddocks, Old Catton, Norwich, on Saturday, November 24 at around 7.30pm.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “When challenged by store security, the suspect threatened him with what is thought to be a Stanley knife.”

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise him or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Andy Mason from Sprowston Police Station quoting crime reference 36/74027/18.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.