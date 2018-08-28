Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

PUBLISHED: 15:45 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 29 January 2019

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Police were contacted after a mother claimed a man inappropriately touched himself and followed her and her three-year-old son around a supermarket in north Norfolk.

Abbie Davies, 29, from the Fakenham area, was shopping with her son in Morrisons in Fakenham on Monday evening and said she noticed the man on his own before picking up boys clothing and “touching himself inappropriately” and then followed her around the shop.

She has now contacted the police about the incident.

Ms Davies said: “He had walked down the isle and picked up an item of boy’s clothing and was touching himself inappropriately.

“I went to report him and went to the other end of the store. He had followed me down to the other end of the shop.

“He was quite obvious about it and not hiding what he was doing. He was watching me as I walked out the door.

“As he was following us around the shop he was just watching.

“I have had my door locked all day and haven’t gone out the house. I was frightened. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.

“The staff were really good, they walked me out to my car.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

‘An authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich’ – Critics weigh in after Fighting With My Family premiere

Welcoming the Fighting With My Family crew to Norwich with a sweet treat from Macarons & More. Photo shows (L-R) our reporter Courtney, Pochin, Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Saraya. Photo: Tom Vince
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists