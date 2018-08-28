Search

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

PUBLISHED: 15:45 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 30 January 2019

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Police are investigating after a mother claimed a man inappropriately touched himself and followed her and her three-year-old son around a supermarket in Fakenham.

Abbie Davies, 29, from the Fakenham area, was shopping with her son in Morrisons in Fakenham on Monday evening and said she noticed the man on his own and saw him picking up boy’s clothing and “touching himself inappropriately”.

She said that the man then followed her and her son around the shop.

North Norfolk Police has said that it is investigating the incident and has been conducting patrols in local supermarkets after reports of a man “acting suspiciously”.

Ms Davies said: “He had walked down the isle and picked up an item of boy’s clothing and was touching himself inappropriately.

“I went to report him and went to the other end of the store. He had followed me down to the other end of the shop.

“He was quite obvious about it and not hiding what he was doing. He was watching me as I walked out the door.

“As he was following us around the shop he was just watching. I have had my door locked all day and haven’t gone out the house.

“I was frightened. I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. The staff were really good, they walked me out to my car.”

Anyone with information should contact police by phoning 101 or emailing sntfakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

