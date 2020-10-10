Search

More DNA work to be carried out to try and solve vicious knife attack 20 years ago

PUBLISHED: 15:05 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 10 October 2020

Julie Cooper after knife attack in 2000. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

Police are to carry out further DNA work to try and solve a vicious knife attack on a woman in Norwich more than 20 years ago.

Julie Cooper on the 20th anniversary of the brutal attack which left her with life threatening injuries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJulie Cooper on the 20th anniversary of the brutal attack which left her with life threatening injuries. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The attack on Julie Cooper left the then 28-year-old with serious facial bone breaks as well as her cheek being cut to the bone after the attack on August 15 2000 on Europa Way, near to County Hall.

A fresh appeal for information was made by police - together with Mrs Cooper - earlier this year ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attack.

A spokesman said while they have had no new leads which “fundamentally changes the investigation” they are however “going to commence some further DNA work as a result of the review we have completed”.

Mrs Cooper, now 48, has said that after 20 years she and her family needed answers about what happened that day, particularly why the level of violence against her face.

Information to police on 101.

