More than 60 motorists commit offences during 'day of action'

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity. Vehicles which were suspected of criminality were brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Four motorists were arrested and eight vehicles seized during a multi-agency day of action to disrupt criminals on the roads.

Suffolk police stopped 74 vehicles as part of Operation Showdown on Tuesday, October 29 - with just 13 of the vehicles leaving the site in Lowestoft clear of any offences.

The latest day of action - following similarly successful events in Lowestoft in March and May this year - saw vehicles which were suspected of criminality brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in the town, where checks were carried out by police and partner agencies.

With the aim of disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals, including organised crime groups - who commit offences across county borders while using the road network - the operation was carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Police Dog Unit, Scorpion Team, Commercial Vehicle Unit and Safety Camera Partnership.

Partner agencies included the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) - who issued 11 immediate prohibitions, 11 delayed prohibitions and 22 advisory notices; the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) - who clamped four vehicles and recovered £1,240 in fines and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), 24 fuel tanks dipped with no offences.

A police spokesman said: "Four arrests were made - three for drug-driving and one person was arrested for disqualified driving, vehicle in a dangerous condition and no insurance.

"Eight vehicles were seized and 51 Traffic Offence Report (TOR's) issued, including 10 for no seatbelt, eight for no insurance, eight for no MOT and 11 speeding offences."

Among the vehicles stopped was one car having "an insecure load" - after a mattress poked out from the back of the boot.

Other stops made by police included a vehicle with a trailer which had a defective tyre which led to a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) being issued.

A TOR was also issued for failing to display a rear registration plate on the trailer.

A driver was issued with a TOR after a "vehicle's front tyre had the cord/ply exposed" among "various defects" that were found.

One driver was arrested after providing a positive drugs wipe for cocaine, while another routine check discovered one motorist was "disqualified from driving" and the vehicle was found to have a drivers seat that was "completely fractured away from the frame."

Police said this vehicle was "issued with an immediate prohibition" and the driver was "further reported for dangerous condition."

Other vehicles were seized by officers for having no insurance as drivers were reported for offences.