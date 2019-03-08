Search

Advanced search

More than 60 motorists commit offences during 'day of action'

PUBLISHED: 12:13 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 31 October 2019

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity. Vehicles which were suspected of criminality were brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity. Vehicles which were suspected of criminality were brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Four motorists were arrested and eight vehicles seized during a multi-agency day of action to disrupt criminals on the roads.

Suffolk police stopped 74 vehicles as part of Operation Showdown on Tuesday, October 29 - with just 13 of the vehicles leaving the site in Lowestoft clear of any offences.

The latest day of action - following similarly successful events in Lowestoft in March and May this year - saw vehicles which were suspected of criminality brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in the town, where checks were carried out by police and partner agencies.

Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity. Vehicles which were suspected of criminality were brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesSuffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft to disrupt criminal activity. Vehicles which were suspected of criminality were brought back to a site at Belvedere Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

With the aim of disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals, including organised crime groups - who commit offences across county borders while using the road network - the operation was carried out by officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team, Police Dog Unit, Scorpion Team, Commercial Vehicle Unit and Safety Camera Partnership.

Partner agencies included the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) - who issued 11 immediate prohibitions, 11 delayed prohibitions and 22 advisory notices; the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) - who clamped four vehicles and recovered £1,240 in fines and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), 24 fuel tanks dipped with no offences.

A police spokesman said: "Four arrests were made - three for drug-driving and one person was arrested for disqualified driving, vehicle in a dangerous condition and no insurance.

"Eight vehicles were seized and 51 Traffic Offence Report (TOR's) issued, including 10 for no seatbelt, eight for no insurance, eight for no MOT and 11 speeding offences."

Among the vehicles stopped was one car having "an insecure load" - after a mattress poked out from the back of the boot.

Other stops made by police included a vehicle with a trailer which had a defective tyre which led to a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) being issued.

A TOR was also issued for failing to display a rear registration plate on the trailer.

A driver was issued with a TOR after a "vehicle's front tyre had the cord/ply exposed" among "various defects" that were found.

One driver was arrested after providing a positive drugs wipe for cocaine, while another routine check discovered one motorist was "disqualified from driving" and the vehicle was found to have a drivers seat that was "completely fractured away from the frame."

Police said this vehicle was "issued with an immediate prohibition" and the driver was "further reported for dangerous condition."

Other vehicles were seized by officers for having no insurance as drivers were reported for offences.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Man asks young girl to get in his van

A man in his 40s allegedly asked a girl into a van on Baliol Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (October 30). Picture: Google Maps.

Tom Kerridge hosting dining event in Norwich

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is hosting a dining event in Norwich Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: City touted with £10m midfielder

Czech Republic's Alex Kral in action against England earlier this month. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham breached Parliamentary conduct code over African mining firm role declaration

North West Norfolk Conservative MP Sir Henry Bellingham Photo: UK Parliament
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists