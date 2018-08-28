Search

Advanced search

More than 50 drivers reported by police after major roads operation

PUBLISHED: 12:08 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 December 2018

Operation Alliance in Thetford as Police and other agencies crack down on illegal road and vehicle activities. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Operation Alliance in Thetford as Police and other agencies crack down on illegal road and vehicle activities. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Five people were arrested with more than 50 drivers reported by police following a major operation in Thetford.

Operation Alliance took place Wednesday, December 5, with police cracking down on illegal and unsafe activity on Norfolk’s roads.

Four people were arrested for drug driving following positive drug wipe tests, and another driver was arrested for having no licence, no insurance, having false details and the theft of an iPhone.

During the operation, which included 20 motorbikes stationed across the town, eight drivers were found using their mobile phones, 13 were driving without and MOT, with other offences including no insurance, no seatbelts being worn, tinted windows, careless driving and dangerous condition of vehicles.

In total, police issued 58 traffic offence reports to drivers.

Other agencies involved included the DVSA, HMRC, and the Environment Agency, with nine vehicles taken off the road by the DVSA for serious offences or defects, one vehicle failing a fuel test with red diesel by HMRC, and four vehicles will be investigated further by the Environment Agency.

On the day of the operation, Chief Inspector and head of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Kris Barnard said: “We are looking to tackle criminality, but also looking at those offences which relate to road safety as well.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It will certainly be awkward’ - Key bridge for Norwich City fans to close for two months of the season

The Lady Julian Bridge (pictured) can expect more Norwich City fans next month with the closure of the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Running column: Mark Armstrong reveals the New Year’s Resolutions he’s making for 2019

Mark Armstrong is looking to run with a smile on his face in 2019. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Bookcase maker fears business could fold after council wins enforcement appeal

Richard Nugent, owner of bookcaseman.com, has been issued with an enforcement action from the council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from house after airing cupboard fire on one of Norfolk’s most Christmassy streets

Paget Adams Drive carol service in Dereham in 2017. This is the same road where a fire broke out in an airing cupboard during the early hours on Friday December 28, 2018. Picture: Eloise Peek
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists