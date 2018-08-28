More than 50 drivers reported by police after major roads operation

Five people were arrested with more than 50 drivers reported by police following a major operation in Thetford.

Operation Alliance took place Wednesday, December 5, with police cracking down on illegal and unsafe activity on Norfolk’s roads.

Four people were arrested for drug driving following positive drug wipe tests, and another driver was arrested for having no licence, no insurance, having false details and the theft of an iPhone.

During the operation, which included 20 motorbikes stationed across the town, eight drivers were found using their mobile phones, 13 were driving without and MOT, with other offences including no insurance, no seatbelts being worn, tinted windows, careless driving and dangerous condition of vehicles.

In total, police issued 58 traffic offence reports to drivers.

Other agencies involved included the DVSA, HMRC, and the Environment Agency, with nine vehicles taken off the road by the DVSA for serious offences or defects, one vehicle failing a fuel test with red diesel by HMRC, and four vehicles will be investigated further by the Environment Agency.

On the day of the operation, Chief Inspector and head of Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Kris Barnard said: “We are looking to tackle criminality, but also looking at those offences which relate to road safety as well.”