More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are spending Christmas morning in police holding cells, the constabulary has confirmed.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary this morning said that 36 people in total were in holding cells across the county on Christmas Day - either awaiting investigation or court dates on Boxing Day.

However, they said this figure was a relatively low one when compared to other traditionally busy evenings for police officers.

They said: "Given Christmas Eve is a busy public order night, it is quite a low numbers. Other nights like this we would perhaps expect to be seeing more than 50, so it's relatively low."

The spokesman added that very few of those in custody were there for public order offences or being drunk and disorderly and that the majority were for criminal offences, such as burglaries and theft.

Additionally, while many of the offences will have been committed overnight, some will have taken place across the course of Christmas Eve, with suspects awaiting Boxing Day court cases - with no court in session on Christmas Day.