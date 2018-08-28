Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

More than 260 cannabis plants seized in raid on Norwich home

PUBLISHED: 08:25 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 26 January 2019

Norfolk police seized 264 cannabis plants. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk police seized 264 cannabis plants. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

More than 260 cannabis plants were seized after police raided a home in Norwich.

Police executed a warrant at the home in Rye Avenue, in Mile Cross, at 8.30am on Friday.

Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 264 cannabis plants and arrested a man in his 20s.

Police said the man was arrested for production of cannabis and is likely to face deportation, as he was in the UK Illegally.

The plants have an estimated street value of £90,000, police said.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Agent Oliveira tipped to play his part in City’s promotion push

Nelson Oliveira can help put a dent or two in Norwich City's promotion rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists