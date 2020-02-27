Police seize more than 200 cannabis plants after raid at property

More than 200 cannabis plants have been discovered at a property in Bowthorpe.

Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Braithwait Close at about 9am on Thursday (February 27).

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

The spokesman said he remains in police custody at this time.

Officers publicised news of the raid on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood team have executed a drugs warrant this morning in the Bowthorpe area. An excellent result with the discovery of over 200 Cannabis plants being grown. One suspect arrested and is currently in custody #NWSNT #PC820".

Anyone with details about drugs activity should call 101.