More than 3,500 motorists caught speeding in Norfolk and Suffolk police crackdown

22 February, 2019 - 17:12
More than 2,000 motorists have been caught speeding in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

More than 3,500 drivers were caught speeding in Norfolk and Suffolk last month as part of three-week a police crackdown.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team and vans from the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership were deployed across the county to carry out checks between January 7 and 27 as part of a national campaign.

During the campaign, in Norfolk, 2,031 motorists were caught speeding, 1,805 of which were caught by fixed or mobile camera sites, while 226 were caught by officers on patrol.

Out of the vehicles caught, 1,983 were cars, two motorcycles, 37 vans and nine lorries.

In Suffolk 1,591 were caught speeding, 1,131 of which were caught by fixed or mobile camera sites, while 460 were caught by officers on patrol.

Out of the vehicles caught, 1,527 were cars, six motorcycles, 55 vans and three lorries.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits shouldn’t be seen as a target - they are in place for a reason and the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“There are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather.

“We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers. Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.”

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence or court action.

Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness court.

