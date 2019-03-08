Search

More psychiatric reports needed before Norwich attempted murder trial

PUBLISHED: 10:54 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 10 May 2019

The trial of a man accused of attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two women suffered stab wounds has been adjourned so that further psychiatric tests can be carried out.

Paul Brine, 65, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

It follows an incident on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 8 last year in which two women, in their 60s and 70s, suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road.

Brine was due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court this month but the case has been adjourned until October 7 following a further report from a psychiatrist which supports a defence of insanity.

He will be seen by a further psychiatrist before a pre-trial review on September 13.

