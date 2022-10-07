News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

More burglars and thieves to have movements tracked with GPS tags

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:05 AM October 7, 2022
GPS ankle tag

The Acquisitive Crime GPS tagging project expansion will see more criminals having their whereabouts monitored - Credit: PA

More criminals will have their whereabouts monitored after leaving custody as part of an expansion in the use of technology to drive down re-offending rates.

The curfew GPS tagging programme went live in Norfolk in 2019 but it was introduced last year for criminals who carry out theft, burglary and robbery offences. 

The electronic monitoring technology is now being further expanded to cover thousands more offenders.

It works by tracking the physical movements of offenders so police can find out if any tagged offenders were in the vicinity of a crime.

The Ministry of Justice said: “The technology also allows probation staff to keep a much closer eye on the whereabouts of offenders under their supervision – meaning they are better able to prevent ex-criminals from falling back into a life of crime.”

It is the latest use of technology to monitor offenders. Prisoners leaving Norfolk’s jails are also now being ordered to wear alcohol monitoring tags if probation officers think they could reoffend when drinking.

Norfolk

