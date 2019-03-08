Search

WATCH: Drivers continue to ignore bus lane near schools

PUBLISHED: 13:52 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 12 November 2019

The bus gate sign on Catton Grove Road. Picture: Norwich Police

A week after police issued a fresh warning over bus lane abuse, motorists are still flouting the rules close to two Norwich schools.

Last week, Norwich North's safer neighbourhood team (SNT) issued a reminder of the restrictions that apply to the bus gate on Catton Grove Road, which starts near Lilburne Avenue.

A week later and this video reveals that motorists are still ignoring the restrictions, which were put in place as a measure to stop rat-running and protect pupils near Angel Road Junior and Infant Schools.

The bus gate stops drivers travelling south - towards the city - between Catton Grove Road and Angel Road from 7.30am until 9am during the week.

In this period, only buses, cyclists and taxis can use this stretch.

On Wednesday last week, more than 100 drivers were caught ignoring the restrictions, but it appears the message has not been received.

This video, which was recorded over a 30-minute period between 8am and 8.30am one morning, caught scores of motorists still flouting the rules.

